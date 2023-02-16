 Skip to content

District Steel update for 16 February 2023

District Steel - Early Access is out NOW!

16 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

The wait is finally over! Check out the new campaign filled with a variety of missions in different environments and with new objectives to complete. Fight against an army of deadly enemies standing in your way and show off your skills in stylish rocket-boosting slow-motion combat!

Many thanks to everyone who has been following us for the past years and to anyone who gave us feedback on the demo! If you’d like to keep supporting the further development of the game, don’t hesitate to leave your thoughts, feedback and suggestions on the Steam Discussions page! Also consider leaving a review, every single one helps out a ton!

AJ & Arno

