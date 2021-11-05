New Patch Live - WMR and Index Issues Fixed

Greetings Cultists!
Today we have a new highly anticipated patch for you:
Patchnotes
- Fixed WMR support (including HP Reverb G2) - you should now see your hands in the game, and the game should register your controller input
- Fixed height adjustment (Seated mode) on Valve Index
- Fixed issue with disappearing hands after going into the SteamVR menu and back into the game
We are aware there are some other minor issues still present, and we'll do our best to address them as soon as possible! Thank you very much for your support!
