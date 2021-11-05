 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Lust for Darkness VR update for 5 November 2021

New Patch Live - WMR and Index Issues Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 7664605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Cultists!

Today we have a new highly anticipated patch for you:

Patchnotes

  • Fixed WMR support (including HP Reverb G2) - you should now see your hands in the game, and the game should register your controller input
  • Fixed height adjustment (Seated mode) on Valve Index
  • Fixed issue with disappearing hands after going into the SteamVR menu and back into the game

We are aware there are some other minor issues still present, and we'll do our best to address them as soon as possible! Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

Lust for Darkness VR Content Depot 1563161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.