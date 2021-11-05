Patch v1.01 released!

PATCH v1.01
Ok, before I continue - here's how it'll work.
- Critical patches will be deployed ASAP - and sometimes done without announcements. Please ensure that Starlight: Eye of the Storm is kept under "auto-update"
- Serious bugs, when fixed, will be deployed once a week.
- If there's no serious bugs, every alternate week, we'll introduce new contents. Be it new weapons, new ships, new features, etc.
- Sometimes there'll be a mix of bug fixes and new features - usually we deploy it once every 1-2 weeks. Usually 2 weeks as we need more time to test if the feature is huge.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the game crashes if you try to Publish without any fighters in the Ship Editor
- Fixed a bug in the Campaign Map where a player using a joystick cannot change device or change fighter despite following the button as indicated.
- Fixed a bug where a joystick using player cannot open Options Menu inside of Campaign Map. However, this only works for PLAYERS WHO HAS JOINED. For players who hasn't joined, pressing START will cause you to join if there's an empty slot!
- Fixed a bug where the hints may linger on when exiting from Campaign Map or Ship Editor back into Main Menu
New Features
- Added a promised feature to the customer - a numeric indicator for shield and hull hit points
- Added gameplay option to control what can be seen in the indicator. Percentage, Value or Min/Max Values.
Conclusion
Here we go. First week, meaningful bugs fixed, good features implemented. Next week, we'll add a weapon or two!
Stay tuned!! AND KEEP THOSE REVIEWS AND FEEDBACK COMING!
Regards,
Jeremy
Changed files in this update