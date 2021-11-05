Early Access Release #9a (Version: 0.9.7979.19211)

Bug Fixes:
The new Battle Report caused a problem with old saved game files. This fix will allow you to used saved game files created prior to Early Access Release #9.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Bug Fixes:
The new Battle Report caused a problem with old saved game files. This fix will allow you to used saved game files created prior to Early Access Release #9.
Changed files in this update