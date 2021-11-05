 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Destiny of the World update for 5 November 2021

Early Access Release #9a (Version: 0.9.7979.19211)

Share · View all patches · Build 7664304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

The new Battle Report caused a problem with old saved game files. This fix will allow you to used saved game files created prior to Early Access Release #9.

Changed files in this update

Destiny of the World Content Depot 1264791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.