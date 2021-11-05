Toribash 5.53 beta 3 is now available on beta and alpha branches on Steam for all platforms.
To try it out, go to Toribash properties from your Steam Library, open Betas tab and switch to the appropriate branch.
Updates in this build:
- New physics sim mode to ensure game doesn't crash on 3/4 player mode when players are spawned inside each other or inside env objects (Windows only)
- Fixed bug with "invisible" 3d objs staying on players causing issues with new customs
- Fixed crash when switching from 1 player to 3/4 player mode
- Game now uses default system cursor to make sure it's using same scale
- Fixed bug with timer not disappearing after you hit space in Multiplayer
- Fixed bug with overwriting an existing replay throwing an "invalid name" error
- Fixed bug with scrollable menus not working with custom gui scaling
- Fixed bug with settings screen showing incorrect resolution when using custom gui scaling
- Added dynamic bounds for max allowed gui scaling depending on current resolution
Known issues:
- Menu doesn't scale elements properly on macOS when high dpi mode is enabled
- Game will potentially crash when players spawn inside each other or objects on macOS / Linux
If you spot any other bugs or experience crashes, please let me know.
Comments here, thread on forums or Discord work.
Changed depots in devtest2 branch