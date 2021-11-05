Alpha 211105 / Update

Gameplay changes:
now zombies with a 10% chance can infect with a virus (with 100% health, the character will live for half an hour)
an indicator in the form of blood has been added to the edges of the screen, which shows that the character has less than 30% health
added antibiotics against the virus (spawned only in medical aid points)
a large first aid kit is now available only in medical aid points
the bandage will now spawn only in medical aid points
zombie damage reduced by half on all parts of the body
Map changes:
added a road around the entire island of Montib (it is more than 80 km)
added a description of the names of villages and their translation when looking to a road sign
medical aid points have been added to the largest villages
