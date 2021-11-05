 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 5 November 2021

Alpha 211105 / Update

Gameplay changes:

  • now zombies with a 10% chance can infect with a virus (with 100% health, the character will live for half an hour)

  • an indicator in the form of blood has been added to the edges of the screen, which shows that the character has less than 30% health

  • added antibiotics against the virus (spawned only in medical aid points)

  • a large first aid kit is now available only in medical aid points

  • the bandage will now spawn only in medical aid points

  • zombie damage reduced by half on all parts of the body

Map changes:

  • added a road around the entire island of Montib (it is more than 80 km)

  • added a description of the names of villages and their translation when looking to a road sign

  • medical aid points have been added to the largest villages

