November Update

Hello Everyone!
Here's our last patch of November, 2021. We made several changes and fixes.
Take care ♥
-
Added Main Projects in District 32
- New Favela
- Botanical Reef
- Iron Wave
-
Added District 6
-
Landmarks
- Palais Brongniart
- Fontaine Louvois
-
-
Added District 7
-
Added District 15
-
Landmarks
- Place de la Bastille
- Temple du Marais
- Place des Vosges
-
- Added the possibility to rename and change the logo of a saved game
- Added Career info on Save slots
- Added automatic hiding of the UI when taking a screenshot
- Made Bundle Market's button not interactable when no bundle can be bought and added a Tooltip
- Improved Urban Planner UI behaviour
- Disabled saving game during Photo Mode
- Fix Saved game loading fail when quickly double-clicking on save slot
- Fix cutting a park plot does not generate the right preset size
- Fix possibility to be locked when using Goto at the end of a mission
- Fix demonstrations not showing in District 52
- Fix Camera spawn angle for District 26 & 27
- Fix Saint Gervais Church (D14) description
- Fix Design Library button interactable if no district is opened
- Fix Block's ID displayed in the middle of the Block import panel
- A project is always selected in the import panel (avoid error)
- The export block pop up no longer accepts emojis (avoid error)
- Fix Design market scrollbar blocked when the purchase popup is closed with ESC
- Fix Drawing Board design re-selection when a filter is enabled
- Fix update of Drawing Board index objective highlight
- Fix possibility to launch a District cinematic when only one District is open
- Fix many UI items (tip bubble, helpers etc.)
- Fix Mods panel when no mods available
- Fix Land panel cases when some buttons are interactable but have no impact
- Fix button state for V-Sync and auto-save
- Fix auto-save toggles disappearing sometimes
- Fix Blocks workshop notation display
- Fix several cases of UI reaction on hitting keyboard (Photo Mode notably)
- Fix bridges models in low graphics appearing white
- Fix City View panel for selected Blocks containing Vacant Land
