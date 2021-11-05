November Update

 Skip to content

The Architect: Paris update for 5 November 2021

Hello Everyone!

Here's our last patch of November, 2021. We made several changes and fixes.

Take care ♥

  • Added Main Projects in District 32

    • New Favela
    • Botanical Reef
    • Iron Wave

  • Added District 6

    • Landmarks

      • Palais Brongniart
      • Fontaine Louvois

  • Added District 7

  • Added District 15

    • Landmarks

      • Place de la Bastille
      • Temple du Marais
      • Place des Vosges

  • Added the possibility to rename and change the logo of a saved game
  • Added Career info on Save slots
  • Added automatic hiding of the UI when taking a screenshot
  • Made Bundle Market's button not interactable when no bundle can be bought and added a Tooltip
  • Improved Urban Planner UI behaviour
  • Disabled saving game during Photo Mode

  • Fix Saved game loading fail when quickly double-clicking on save slot
  • Fix cutting a park plot does not generate the right preset size
  • Fix possibility to be locked when using Goto at the end of a mission
  • Fix demonstrations not showing in District 52
  • Fix Camera spawn angle for District 26 & 27
  • Fix Saint Gervais Church (D14) description
  • Fix Design Library button interactable if no district is opened
  • Fix Block's ID displayed in the middle of the Block import panel
  • A project is always selected in the import panel (avoid error)
  • The export block pop up no longer accepts emojis (avoid error)
  • Fix Design market scrollbar blocked when the purchase popup is closed with ESC
  • Fix Drawing Board design re-selection when a filter is enabled
  • Fix update of Drawing Board index objective highlight
  • Fix possibility to launch a District cinematic when only one District is open
  • Fix many UI items (tip bubble, helpers etc.)
  • Fix Mods panel when no mods available
  • Fix Land panel cases when some buttons are interactable but have no impact
  • Fix button state for V-Sync and auto-save
  • Fix auto-save toggles disappearing sometimes
  • Fix Blocks workshop notation display
  • Fix several cases of UI reaction on hitting keyboard (Photo Mode notably)
  • Fix bridges models in low graphics appearing white
  • Fix City View panel for selected Blocks containing Vacant Land

