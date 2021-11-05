Server/Client Patch – 11/4/2021 – The Moonfighter Rebellion 1.3

[Engineer Changes]
* Added 35% non-transference damage to temporary drones to Engineer skill level 1.
- Increased Zen of Engineer from 0.10% to 1.5% per level for Shield Max and Energy Max.
- Damage Control now gives 15% Resistance to Damage per level (45% total) instead of using electricity as a shield.
- Civil Engineer Adv Skill Resistance to Temporary Drones is reduced from 50% to 23% (Same resists as before when factoring in Damage Control and Droney.)
- Electrical Engineer Adv Skill no longer modifies non-transference weapons use extra energy to do up to 100% bonus damage instead gives 50% Energy max.
[Empyrean Zone]
* Buffed the Empyrean bosses drop chances and added additional individual item drop chances.
- Added a new Neurobound commodity "Empyreal Core" that can be traded for Credits and Primordial Tokens. The entry Empyreal ships now take the Empyreal Core and Modules to purchase now (Next universe).
- Added new paths between the end gals within the Empyrean Zone (Next Universe).
- Temporal Permits no longer decay at universe reset but remain Neurobound.
- Shattered Celestial Core will be temporarily be made not to decay on universe reset due to delays in implementation of its purpose. It will be re-enabled for decay the next universe.
- GSA limit in boss rooms reduced from 10k to 7k.
- All of the fleets in the Empyrean boss rooms spawn randomly spread out from each other.
- The Saros escorts for the Aelia in Columns of Mountain should no longer turn quickly during the usage of their triple beam attack.
- Empyreal Tutulemma's no longer have an AoE missile, they now have a telegraphed beam attack that warps them backwards and cripples the targets (and its nearby allies) energy generation for a few seconds and can't move during its attack.
- Tutulemma's Lunarian Dreadnought Primary Pulse Cannon range increased to 1000.
- Empyreal Celeste Spear increased to 525 projectile speed.
- Perihelion interceptors' weapon loadouts were adjusted so they attack most of the time while in range.
- Fixed an issue where the Aelia didn't have enough energy to fire weapons and use items.
- The Empyreal Equinox Rocket -95% tracking debuff now lasts for 5 seconds instead of 15 seconds.
- Adjusted the requirements of Rampage Preserver Blueprint mission and trade bay turn in from requiring two Pristine Alien Eggs to one. Also increased Sahvitra DNA requirement from 10 to 20 (next universe).
- The Empyrean Entrance now provides experience again and has had the number of spawn reduced.
- Lunaria Targeting System Blueprint now takes Solarian Pulverizer instead of Solarian MagCannon.
[UI/Client Changes]
* Added two new skins for Empyreal ship lines.
- Dark Energy Antimatter Recollector skin can now be applied to Flamlites.
- Fixed Red Photon Warship's Engine mount.
- Changed percentage damage auratweaks to say "Damage" instead of "DPS". Flat damage bonuses will still state "DPS".
- Fix Mauling displaying as a percent rather than a constant value in ship window list.
- Fix for Bruteforce facing forward the wrong direction and a texture issue.
- All Engines from Olympus now have updated visuals with unique aesthetic qualities derived from the engine's prefix's.
- Made right clicking wormhole autopilot status text more informative.
- Adjusted chat window up a few pixels to prevent overlap with bottom bar and more clean look.
[Skill Changes]
* Updated the description on Gunner's Destruction skill to include the vulnerability time.
- Updated Mining Efficiency skill's description to clarify "This skill only comes into effect if the asteroid would normally drop at least 3 debris."
[Item Changes]
* Coordinator General Ops Support Platform" to "Coordinator Gemini Support Platform" and it now deploys two separate drones. Aura range expanded from 500 to 1k and buffed the Resistance aura tweak from 10% to 20%.
- Inbuilt missile launcher on Zeus Throne is now exotic.
- Increased the charge time on Vulture Sense from 30 seconds to 60 seconds and reduced the tweak uptime from 10 seconds to 5 seconds. Reduced Range from 200% to 100%.
- Lyceum Fabrication Modules can no longer be scrapped for credits.
- Added quality tiers to several blueprints.
- Removed Drone Scoop trophy and transformed into Electro Scoops.
- Removed Ablution Crystals requirement on the Dark Matter Extractor Blueprint.
- Increased the Decay time of Pristine Alien Egg from 5 hours to 48 hours.
- Added tech 4 Heat pulse gun and Tech 5 Radiation magcannon to random AI bases.
- Adjusted several subspace drones and Aqua Nuzzle to use player gear of the appropriate quality level instead of AI only gear.
- Made Laconia Dust show as Rare quality.
- Made Heated Metals commodity show as Rare quality.
- Gave a lot of the T23 Empyreal supers visual effects.
- Changed Combat Doctrine to Upon activation, initially, grants the user: +100% Electric Tempering for 10 seconds. After 10 seconds, the user gains: +33% Shield Charge for 10 seconds, +50% Transference Power for 10 seconds. After another 10 seconds, the user gains: -25% Recoil for 10 seconds, +25% Transference Efficiency for 10 seconds.
- Shield Overcharging Beam now has full tracking.
- Rift Opener now backstab warpers first and then activates the antigrav.
- Temporal Field Emitter has had its tracking increased to 90 degrees.
- Coalition Regenerative Field Emitter now affects fighters and drones.
- Commanding Spirit and Coalition Regenerative Field Emitter shield regen effects are no longer affected by Neuro Tweaking.
- Commanding Spirit no longer gives 25K flat shield charge to allies.
- Coalition Armanents now has 90 degrees of tracking and stacks with Gunner Destruction now.
- Updated the Rapid Repositioner to correctly state it has -25% damage is for 10 seconds instead of falsely stating 5 seconds.
- Fixed Empyreal Eclipse's Core Overload description to correctly state positive 75% Resistance to Transference for 10 seconds instead of negative.
- Fixed Empyreal Aelia's Reckless's description spelling error and going off the window.
- Fixed error in Perihelion's Onslaught Prioritization super to clarify the recoil inflicts the enemy of the target not the allies of the target.
- Made Empyreal Incinerator T23 instead of 22 which buffed the stats slightly.
- Adjusted Glued on Quark so it is not identical to Gluon Thruster.
- Adjusted Venusian Motor from Common to Uncommon.
- Removed Lion Maul Device from King Panther.
- Overdrive Device's now indicate that they cause forced thrust when the user activates them.
- Hermes Combat Controlbot had its Light Fighter hull lock removed.
- Per previous patch notes - restored credit costs on ENM Cube Blueprint and Promethium Cube Blueprint to 5 mil per use.
- Reduced the cost of the Holiday Holoprojector Crates from 50 to 20. SP cost remains the same.
- Zebra's Second Wind on the Zebra ship now works properly on Combat Bots.
- Fixed an issue with Vervaardiger 'Berhinger I' EX being sold at random AI bases.
[AI Changes]
* Removed Mulligan's Beam Resists on his diffuser.
- Increased size of Big Green Mothership to be larger than the Green Battleship.
- Drastically reduced the effective shields of LACS S4492 Alien Outposts in Ekam arm of Subspace.
- Poseidon Whorls now last 21 seconds, and Poseidon deploys one every 3 seconds. This should help players be able to kill the drone for the Olympus drone kill mission.
- Reduced Fallen Minelayer's Salvaged Gigantic Mines weight.
- Rebalanced and buffed T22 Subspace space bosses difficulty and mobs. Subspace instance galaxies with environmental damage effects now do flat damage. They continue to have no effect on drones.
[Universe Changes]
* Added wormhole locks to the boss rooms in The Serengeti, Olympus, Captain Kidd, Brute Force, and Lunacy and Dragon's Lair to lock players in until the boss is defeated.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Added 5 new AIs for dg bosses in High DF DGs, Super Omega Platform, Kilo Wattage, Aroused, Ragnarocker, Big Green Dreadnaught, also reduced how common Rocs/ Glaucopenias/Phoenixes, and Hawk AIs are as bosses.
- Fixed an issue in Fortress to prevent Pain and Shadow moons from spawning on top of each other.
- Added some additional loot to the random DG drop tables.
- Removed Junkyard Augmenter Exchange base in Junkyard as role has been depreciated long ago.
- Moved Vigilante roaming boss from Perilous Space to Earthforce Layer.
- Reduced the credit cost of the Capital Armageddon Lasers at Beta Antares by 50%.
- Added some basic items to the AI base in Lyceum Wormhole Research.
- Increased the spawn rate of Thalaron Radiation and increased the DF range of where it will spawn. Modified the spawn rate of nodes to ensure all timezones have a chance of obtaining.
- Added Imperial Seal skills up to level 5 at secret base in Temple Grounds (already live edited).
- Added an additional drop chance for Light of Peace weapon to the Pax Astralogica roamers in EF layer.
<h3>[Kalthi Depths]</h3>
- Added UrQa'qa Vazuk Vo'kii to Kalthi Depths.
- Lowered the DF of Ruined Sanctuary and Celestial Encampment for easier access.
- Reduced number of Shujaa in Ruined Sanctuary from 2 to 1.
- Increased Kalthi Manufacturing drops from Commanders.
- Increased the chances all Kalthi Commanders (including Wrathful and Armored) have to drop Salvaged Kalthi Conduits and Damaged Kalthi Star Charts.
- Kalthi and UrQa within Akuq'ba zone will no longer drop augmenters.
- Kalthi Destroyer and Terminator are now on the Kalthi Admiralty team and no longer roam.
- Increased number of Rocs in KD and made not to roam.
- Cyborg Cruiser and Cyborg Battleships no longer roam.
- Unteamed most of the low DF Kalthi in Kalthi Depths.
- Added unteamed Empyreal AI to low DF KD so solo players can fight the AI one on one.
- Reduced number of AI spawned from Kalthi Commanders and their variants.
- Kalthi Armada Wrathful Commanders damage was reduced.
[Mission Changes]
* Updated some mission vendors.
- Added a hint to the "Final Exam" mission in Building Academy that it requires drone deployment level 3 and to have an energy with a large enough bank to deploy the drone.
- Updated "Infernal Collection" mission to state Goblins, Imps and Orcs outside of Infernal Tempest and roaming must be killed for the Infernal Faction Access Card.
- Added a hint to Hyperion mission "What happened here?" to use Surgical weapon on the ship wreckages.
- Updated Olympus Fighter and Tractor missions to clarify the item type in their mission names.
- Updated summary text for T21 skill missions to include that 1 billion credits are required as well.
- Fixed a typo in the summary text for Barbe Rouge's Test mission.
[System]
* Drastically reduced the chance of an AI respawning in the same galaxy that already has that same AI in it. Should help to prevent bosses stacking up in KD.
-
/limbo is now active for first 72 hours instead of 24 hours.
-
Autopilot will re-attempt 5 times when gremmed or physical critical hitted before finally disengaging.
-
Player Inactive and Destroyed Drones will no longer abandon after a set time.
-
Items that previous had the No scrap tag, now have a tag on their description that states "No Scrap Value". Allowing the item to be scrapped but for 0 credits. Item types that can't be scrapped (mission items) still cannot.
-
All items that can be purchased with alternative currency will now have "No Scrap Value" tag.
-
Added 9 new commands that control bots inside the galaxy you are in:
- /botsAttack: All combat and wild bots will be set to attack your target.
- /botsNoAttack: All combat and wild bots will be set to not attack your target.
- /botsFight: All combat and wild bots will be set to fight enemies.
- /botsNoFight: All combat and wild bots will be set to not fight enemies.
- /botsClose: All bots will stay close.
- /botsNoClose: "Stay close" will be disabled for all bots.
- /botsDock: All non-wild bots will dock and deactivate.
- /botsCombatDock: All non-wild combat bots will dock and deactivate.
- /botsTradeDock: All trade bots will dock and deactivate.
-
Using a player ship's fighter bay will now recall the fighters of the player's bots even if the player's ship currently has no fighters deployed.
-
Added Bot option to disable weapons which can't be unequipped, in the more bot setting menu.
-
Minimum envelopment diameter is now 20% bigger than collision diameter, rather than equal.
-
A player as a Spirit or in a Pod that are not in a proper spaceship for the past 5 minutes are no longer granted kill participation reward for missions requiring kills.
-
You no longer get kill credit if you are further than 10k from the target.
-
Updated error message when a player attempts to undock while their ship is overhulled to state hull space is overflowing instead of cargo bay so not to confuse players with new cargo hold system.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed planet desync on all network levels.
- Fixed a memory leak relating to Holoprojectors.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed drones to persist beyond their lifespan.
- Fix for items with "Can't be used with" unequipping on login such as Tweaks and Gravs.
- Fixed some issues with the cargo hold.
- Optimized some boss script to ignore player assets in certain situations.
- Fixed spelling error in Primal Serengeti Ship Blueprint tag.
- Fixed bug where some missiles would not destroy themselves after hitting the target.
- Fixed issue with missile queues accepting too many missiles.
- Missiles will no longer continue launching and exploding in space after their target is dead.
- Towing base will now properly indicate if the ship is in stasis or not.
- Fixed an item tag misspelling of Olympus on several weapons.
- Damage auras will no longer cause missiles to do 0 damage.
Changed files in this update