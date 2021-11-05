 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 5 November 2021

Statistics and Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • End-of-game statistics and leaderboard display added.
  • Begun to add story features - Hellhafen now has an intro. That's just a test, but I hope you enjoy it. :-)
  • Hellhafen now also in normal difficulty
  • Werewolves now also have fireflies
  • Improved pathfinding near the forest edge
  • Fixed: Kobolds now can be clicked on and show up in the attacking monster list.
  • Fixed: Victory/Defeat sounds should now respect your audio settings.
  • Fixed: Game finally knows how to correctly count the days.

