- End-of-game statistics and leaderboard display added.
- Begun to add story features - Hellhafen now has an intro. That's just a test, but I hope you enjoy it. :-)
- Hellhafen now also in normal difficulty
- Werewolves now also have fireflies
- Improved pathfinding near the forest edge
- Fixed: Kobolds now can be clicked on and show up in the attacking monster list.
- Fixed: Victory/Defeat sounds should now respect your audio settings.
- Fixed: Game finally knows how to correctly count the days.
Black Forest update for 5 November 2021
Statistics and Fixes
