Play & Earn blasts & glory in the Blastzone Challenge: Quick Draw Edition!

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge: Quick Draw Edition this weekend! All players are eligible to participate in this one. This time all matches in the challenge will be in the Quick Draw mode. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!
- Mode: Quick Draw
- Rank Requirement: Open to all!
- Entrance: 20 Blasts
- Chances: 5 Losses
- Rewards: 3 blasts per win
Event Times:
- Seasonal Mode Cooldown: Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight
- Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST
- Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST
