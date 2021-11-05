11/05 Feng Ling file version update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take about 60 minutes at 20:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on November 5. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
[New features]
Benefits: Weekly free role update
This week free experience role, agent camp: Yan Chixia, Zhiqiu Yiye, Shang Xiang, Su Qingli, He Ruoyao, Ge Yongming
Simulate hate spirit camp: small spider, yu Ji, spoon crazy
Other features Added
- Clan Store Updates:
Experience card: Peng Gang role 1 day experience card, Night luo role 1 day experience card, Qinghong role 1 day experience card, Black Qi Zhi role 1 day experience card, Xiao PI role 1 day experience card, small spider role 1 day experience card
Costumes: Qin Qiang - Glorious Labor (set), Jia Hui - Friends Skirt (bottom), Ning Caichen - Upper Elite (top), Qin Qiang - Labor Day (head), He Ruoyao - Hunting blood Feast (shoes), Qing Hong - Weaver Embroidery (back)
-
Added seal system trick "Blast array"
-
Added curse and intrigue: "Striking Out"
Function optimization
-
This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.
-
Optimized the art performance of yuji - Beautiful breast Crown King (set)
The problem to repair
-
Fixed an issue where guarding jade would be broken when hitting an agent with guarding jade in the simulation of the vengeful Spirit Nie Xiaoqian
-
Fixed an issue where nie Xiaoqian would not increase her spirit and skill points when she hit an agent with a guard
Changed depots in test branch