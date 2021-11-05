- Improved monster loot drops so dropped items are more varied
- Improved animation system so combat animations are more varied
- Added Higher Guild - Guild of Fighters
- Added Guild of Fighters guild outpost in Keltrath
- Added Guild of Fighters entrance quest
- Added a leave and rejoin guild option to the higher guild entrance quest givers, costs gold
- Added Fighter Guild skills - enhanced damage, health aura, bash, taunt,
charge, enhanced health aura, enhanced taunt
- Added Fighter Guild guild rank tiered magical weapons; daggers, swords, hammers and axes
- Added Fighter Guild guild rank tiered shields, different designs for each guild rank
- Added a rebirth option to the higher guild entrance quest givers
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 5 November 2021
v0.99a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update