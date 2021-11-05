 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 5 November 2021

v0.99a

Share · View all patches · Build 7662972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Improved monster loot drops so dropped items are more varied
  2. Improved animation system so combat animations are more varied
  3. Added Higher Guild - Guild of Fighters
  4. Added Guild of Fighters guild outpost in Keltrath
  5. Added Guild of Fighters entrance quest
  6. Added a leave and rejoin guild option to the higher guild entrance quest givers, costs gold
  7. Added Fighter Guild skills - enhanced damage, health aura, bash, taunt,

    charge, enhanced health aura, enhanced taunt
  8. Added Fighter Guild guild rank tiered magical weapons; daggers, swords, hammers and axes
  9. Added Fighter Guild guild rank tiered shields, different designs for each guild rank
  10. Added a rebirth option to the higher guild entrance quest givers

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.