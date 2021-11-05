 Skip to content

P.U.R.G.A.T.O.R.Y update for 5 November 2021

Guy Fawkes Night

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Guy Fawkes Night!

What type of game would this be, if we didn't include Guy Fawkes into this vichyssoise of verbiage? Dunk this valorous master exploder into the firey puts of P.UR.G.A.T.O.R.Y for the 5th!

Oh and for the achievement.

  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Sins.
  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Deeds.
  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Notes.
  • Nerfed some of the developer souls spawn rates.
  • Guy Fawkes added.
  • Guy Fawkes achievement added.

Vivify the skies this evening death lords!

-GX

Changed files in this update

P.U.R.G.A.T.O.R.Y Content Depot 1760981
  • Loading history…
