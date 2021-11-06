Version 1.1.46 released as stable

Changes
- Reduced multiplayer latency on very good connections by up to 66ms(4 ticks). more
- Changed multiplayer latency calculation to be smoother. This should reduce multiplayer stutter on bad connections.
- Changed default network send rate from 30 to 60 packets per second and added an option to configure the rate in server-settings.json.
Bugfixes
- Add a 70% damage bonus to discharge defenses with Energy Weapons Damage 6 and 7. more
- Fixed flamethrower turrets not reporting the correct damage bonuses
- Fixed gun turret tooltips showing the ammo in the middle of the other stats
- Fixed artillery wagon and artillery turret tooltips not showing the damage of the loaded ammo
- Fixed drawing wall filler when hovering mouse over ghosts. more
- Fixed crash when trying to connect wire after wire type in cursor stack was changed by script. more
- Fixed roboport would not output signals for 1 tick when electric pole was mined while having circuit wire from same circuit network. more
- Fixed that the pole drag building skip trigger didn't work, so the tip was always shown even when the player used drag building.
- Fixed LuaItemStack::get_tile_filter would incorrectly return entity filters. more
- Fixed mining drill GUI not being openable if the drill didn't have module slots or energy source with GUI. more
- Fixed a crash when using 0-length debug names in Lua bytecode. more
- Fixed that setting the scale parameter to zero in a spidertron leg definition would cause a "double value not in range for fixed point number" error. more
- Fixed crash when destroying a vehicle on the same frame a tooltip is created for the vehicle's weapon and ammo bar. more
- Fixed that building an entity over other forces' ghosts and undoing would transfer ownership of those ghosts to the undoer's force.
- Fixed a crash when setting inserters to require no power when rotating/extending. more
- Fixed "create-trivial-smoke" triggers being interpreted as "create-entity" triggers in the prototype explorer which could cause a crash. more
- Added migration for saves with inserters that have NaN hand height or hand length.
Modding
- Added TurretPrototype::energy_glow_animation_flicker_strength.
- Removed obsolete pollution-visualization sprite, which was replaced by pollution_color utility constant.
- Sub items are now removed from items used in hand-crafting.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntity::connected_rail_direction read.
- Added TrainScheduleRecord::rail_direction.
- Added LuaGuiElement::swap_children().
