Recon Control update for 5 November 2021

Patch 1.0.1 Custom Operator Names

Patch 1.0.1 Custom Operator Names

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, fighters!

Based on your precious feedback I've managed to assemble the first quick patch.

Features:

  • You can now give custom names to your operators. For that, you need to open the loadout menu and press the edit button (top right corner).

Balance:

  • Increased amount of money given on campaign start. 1500$ for Normal mode and 3000$ when playing Ironman.
  • Reduced amount of enemy patrols for "Heat" and "Raid" missions.
  • Melee accuracy bonus when attacking from behind increased from 30% to 50%.

UI:

  • Weapon tooltips are improved. Added additional info.
  • Description of the game rules is improved (only English, Russian).
  • Description of the "Ambush" ability is improved (only English, Russian).

I'll continue to monitor your feedback.

Have a nice weekend!

