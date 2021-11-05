Patch 1.0.1 Custom Operator Names

Hey, fighters!
Based on your precious feedback I've managed to assemble the first quick patch.
Features:
- You can now give custom names to your operators. For that, you need to open the loadout menu and press the edit button (top right corner).
Balance:
- Increased amount of money given on campaign start. 1500$ for Normal mode and 3000$ when playing Ironman.
- Reduced amount of enemy patrols for "Heat" and "Raid" missions.
- Melee accuracy bonus when attacking from behind increased from 30% to 50%.
UI:
- Weapon tooltips are improved. Added additional info.
- Description of the game rules is improved (only English, Russian).
- Description of the "Ambush" ability is improved (only English, Russian).
I'll continue to monitor your feedback.
Have a nice weekend!
Changed files in this update