SCUM update for 5 November 2021

SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.13.40038

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone it's that time again. New hotfix is live so check it out!

  • Fixed the bug where the physics of vehicle collisions would mess up.
  • Fixed the bug where weapon rack could not be repaired.
  • Fixed the wrong skewer meat metabolism caption.
  • Fixed the bug where weapons would sometimes glow after you take them from the weapon rack.
  • Fixed the bug where animal corpses would have a huge collision box around them.
  • Fixed the bug where player could not strain the bow when strafing in First person.
  • Fixed the bug where the toolbox would not despawn even though it has 0 usages left.
  • Fixed the bug where if you would grab an item in hands while in vehicle it would despawn the item.
  • Fixed the issues with 2 wheel vehicles.
  • Possible fix for the lag spikes.

  • Upgrading to brick and concrete walls now require advanced engineering skill level.
  • Cooked vegetables can now only be cooked in cooking pot.
  • Rain collector items can now be maintained like chests and will not disappear until the expiration time reaches zero.
  • Adjusting bomb defusal sensitivity in the options menu now also affects the killbox locks minigame.
  • Gun powder now despawns when it reaches 0 usages.
  • Improved network performance.

