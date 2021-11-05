SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.13.40038

Hey everyone it's that time again. New hotfix is live so check it out!
- Fixed the bug where the physics of vehicle collisions would mess up.
- Fixed the bug where weapon rack could not be repaired.
- Fixed the wrong skewer meat metabolism caption.
- Fixed the bug where weapons would sometimes glow after you take them from the weapon rack.
- Fixed the bug where animal corpses would have a huge collision box around them.
- Fixed the bug where player could not strain the bow when strafing in First person.
- Fixed the bug where the toolbox would not despawn even though it has 0 usages left.
- Fixed the bug where if you would grab an item in hands while in vehicle it would despawn the item.
- Fixed the issues with 2 wheel vehicles.
- Possible fix for the lag spikes.
- Upgrading to brick and concrete walls now require advanced engineering skill level.
- Cooked vegetables can now only be cooked in cooking pot.
- Rain collector items can now be maintained like chests and will not disappear until the expiration time reaches zero.
- Adjusting bomb defusal sensitivity in the options menu now also affects the killbox locks minigame.
- Gun powder now despawns when it reaches 0 usages.
- Improved network performance.
Changed files in this update