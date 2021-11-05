Diana Weekend Event, November 5th - 8th

Captains,
A loot event will run from daily maintenance on November 5th until daily maintenance on November 8th. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:
- Gold Ducat
- Gold Rouble
- Gold Sultani
- Gold Thaler
- Strange Gold Bar
- Rare wood
- Rare guns
Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:
- Additional outpost permit
- Additional dock permit
- Diana permit
- Admiraal de Ruyter permit
If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).
Search locations
WAR SERVER (PVP)
- South Antilles
- East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
- South of Hispaniola
PEACE SERVER (PVE)
- South Antilles
- East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
- South of Hispaniola
In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.
Where is my shipment? event is turned off
Changed depots in dirty branch