Naval Action update for 5 November 2021

Diana Weekend Event, November 5th - 8th

Naval Action update for 5 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Captains,

A loot event will run from daily maintenance on November 5th until daily maintenance on November 8th. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

  • Gold Ducat
  • Gold Rouble
  • Gold Sultani
  • Gold Thaler
  • Strange Gold Bar
  • Rare wood
  • Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

  • Additional outpost permit
  • Additional dock permit
  • Diana permit
  • Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

  • South Antilles
  • East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
  • South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Where is my shipment? event is turned off

Changed depots in dirty branch

