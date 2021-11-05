Diana Weekend Event, November 5th - 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 7662797 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

A loot event will run from daily maintenance on November 5th until daily maintenance on November 8th. Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

Gold Ducat

Gold Rouble

Gold Sultani

Gold Thaler

Strange Gold Bar

Rare wood

Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

Additional outpost permit

Additional dock permit

Diana permit

Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

WAR SERVER (PVP)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

PEACE SERVER (PVE)

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Where is my shipment? event is turned off