Never Return update for 5 November 2021

Update v7.08

Share · View all patches · Build 7662678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modify the announcement to add a detailed description of the registration process

Modify and optimize the account creation process

Modify to enhance the obviousness of the create account button

Modify the login interface account and password to increase the description of UI

Modify the pop-up prompt to activate the mailbox after sending the verification email

Modify the account already registered to return to prompt account has been registered

Modify the cache status of registration, login and forgot password buttons after connection

Modify the offline button to be clicked during connection

Modify the adaptation of achievement and task list under different resolutions

Modify that the guidance that has been triggered but not clicked is no longer triggered repeatedly

Modify the formula for calculating anti-damage resistance of monsters

Repair the bug that the artifact level cap data is wrong after viewing the ranking.

Repair the bug of incorrect archive data due to incorrect rune data.

