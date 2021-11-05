Modify the announcement to add a detailed description of the registration process
Modify and optimize the account creation process
Modify to enhance the obviousness of the create account button
Modify the login interface account and password to increase the description of UI
Modify the pop-up prompt to activate the mailbox after sending the verification email
Modify the account already registered to return to prompt account has been registered
Modify the cache status of registration, login and forgot password buttons after connection
Modify the offline button to be clicked during connection
Modify the adaptation of achievement and task list under different resolutions
Modify that the guidance that has been triggered but not clicked is no longer triggered repeatedly
Modify the formula for calculating anti-damage resistance of monsters
Repair the bug that the artifact level cap data is wrong after viewing the ranking.
Repair the bug of incorrect archive data due to incorrect rune data.
Never Return update for 5 November 2021
Update v7.08
