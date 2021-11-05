Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.4.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.4.2
Decision
- We decided that the rebounds will occur more often.
※ Rebound occurs when the ball that failed to score is caught within the 3-point shooting range.
However, it does not occur if you score in your own goal.
UI
- The issue where the warning UI ping was displayed even when there was no issue with the pings has been fixed.
- The issue where the scoreboard UI was not displayed when setting the duration of a private match to unlimited has been fixed.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
