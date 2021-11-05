 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 5 November 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.4.2

 

Decision

  • We decided that the rebounds will occur more often.

    ※ Rebound occurs when the ball that failed to score is caught within the 3-point shooting range.

    However, it does not occur if you score in your own goal.

UI

  • The issue where the warning UI ping was displayed even when there was no issue with the pings has been fixed.
  • The issue where the scoreboard UI was not displayed when setting the duration of a private match to unlimited has been fixed.

 

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

