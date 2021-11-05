Patch 1.1 Update!

Hey everyone,
We have a hotfix patch for you today, fixing some bugs in the game. The patch notes are as follows
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug where the character’s avatar icon will be shifted to any position.
- Fixed the bug involving an abnormal effect on the Sword of Seven Shackles in the last cutscene.
- Fixed the bug where players could not acquire the Takasago Robe in Yaoling Mausoleum. Now players can gain the Takasago Robe at the entrance if they don’t acquire it in the third level.
- Fixed the bug where players may drop frames while in the hidden area in the sewer.
- Fixed the bug where players cannot find Ding Peng in the third chapter.
- Fixed the bug where Mr. Chuang's quest has to be done in the fifth chapter.
- Fixed a soft lock when players quit in the middle of the story plot forcibly.
- Fixed a bug where the model of A-Guai overlaps the one of Ms. Dong in Jiangyue Lou.
- Fixed a bug where selecting the Gentleman Thief difficulty will cause a save file set to Wanted Outlaw difficulty to also change difficulty setting.
Improvements
- Adjusted dodge range when the last boss slashes their sword.
- Adjusted the health points of the last boss.
- Increased the drop rate of items in the last boss battle.
- Increased the rate of stealing three types of wine from the homeless for Mr. Chuang.
- In the latest patch, the three types of wine required by Mr. Chuang are “Takasago Beer”, “Miziko Sake” and “Kaoliang Fire Liquor Label”.
- When seeking the wine required by Mr. Chuang, a homeless person who has the target object will light up.
- After equipping the "Lucky Charm", an enemy who carries collectibles will light up.
- Each time you attempt to use “steal” on a boss, the success rate will be increased.
