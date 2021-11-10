Future updates

Details of the upcoming main updates to the game are listed below.
Adjustments to battle abilities
- Changes and fixes to the current behaviour of several actions relating to battles.
- There are also some sections where specifications will deliberately be changed from the original version of the game and the subsequent remakes.
- When summoning “Golem”, it will not only prevent physical damage, but also additional effects such as abnormal conditions.
- The ability “Cover” will be activated even when on the verge of death .
- Currently, the ability “Hide” automatically ends and the character using it is immediately able to act when all characters other than the one hiding are wiped out in a battle that cannot be escaped from, but this will be updated so the character now continues to hide.
- If an accessory that automatically generates an auxiliary effect is equipped and the effect expires due to "KO", "Petrify" or “Zombie” statuses, the auxiliary effect will return after the character’s state is restored.
- The incorrect behaviour of certain monsters using non-standard counters when hit by special kinds of attacks, such as multi-hit attacks, will be fixed.
Bug fixes
The following bugs have been identified and will be fixed after release.
- When the ability “dual wield” is combined with a specific ability or weapon, it may not make a correct attack.
- If you use the space-time magic “Quick” with the ability “Dualcast,” the order of actions may be incorrect.
- If you use a “Cottage,” etc. and fully recover your HP while in the “Zombie” state, you will not be able to cure with “Holy Water”. However, once in battle and your HP reaches 0, you will be able to use it again.
- When in the “Zombie” state, the additional effect of an equipped weapon may activate correctly.
- The MP consumption halving effect of “Golden Hairpin” may not activate properly.
- Incorrect motions were played when using the abilities “Time Magic” and “Iainuki”.
- If you use Summon magic as the first spell when casting “Dualcast”, the attack effect will not be played.
- The map screen of the world map and the mini map may not display correctly.