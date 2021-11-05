 Skip to content

Ultimate Zombie Defense update for 5 November 2021

Crash fix

Build 7662345

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch to fix a startup crash on windows due to ROG aura integration that very few people were experiencing.

