- Character scaling has been removed from the character creation scene.
- The main character's background image can now be changed in the character creation scene.
- Fixed a bug in the character creation scene where changes made to the character's appearance were discarded when returning to the appearance settings after entering a name.
- Some text has been corrected.
ヘルズ・ハイ・ハーモナイザーズ update for 5 November 2021
2021/11/05 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hell's High Harmonizers for Windows Depot 1335501
- Loading history…
Hell's High Harmonizers for MacOSX Depot 1335502
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update