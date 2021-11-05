 Skip to content

ヘルズ・ハイ・ハーモナイザーズ update for 5 November 2021

2021/11/05 Update

Build 7662242

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character scaling has been removed from the character creation scene.
  • The main character's background image can now be changed in the character creation scene.
  • Fixed a bug in the character creation scene where changes made to the character's appearance were discarded when returning to the appearance settings after entering a name.
  • Some text has been corrected.

