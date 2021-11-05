1.0.11 Version Updates (EU Server)

Updated time: 5 November
Changes
Greatly reduced the difficulty of fishing:
·Just need to pull it up when fish bites the hook
·Removed QTE for fishes of normal quality
·Fishing QTE are now for fishes of rare quality and above
Prolonging the withering time of crops after ripening from two days to seven days.
Replaced the background music of Login Interface.
Bug fixes
Fixed a bug where players can hit bosses with range weapons outside battle area without taking any damage.
Changed files in this update