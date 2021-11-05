 Skip to content

Dragon And Home update for 5 November 2021

1.0.11 Version Updates (EU Server)

Last edited by Wendy

Updated time: 5 November

Changes

Greatly reduced the difficulty of fishing:

·Just need to pull it up when fish bites the hook

·Removed QTE for fishes of normal quality

·Fishing QTE are now for fishes of rare quality and above

Prolonging the withering time of crops after ripening from two days to seven days.

Replaced the background music of Login Interface.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where players can hit bosses with range weapons outside battle area without taking any damage.

Dragon And Home Content Depot 1694201
