 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Endless Furry Killer 2020 update for 5 November 2021

NEW UNLOCK IN SHOP | MACHINE GUN | NEW LEADER BOARDS!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7661957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW UNLOCK IN SHOP | MACHINE GUN | NEW LEADER BOARDS!!!

NEW UNLOCK IN SHOP | MACHINE GUN/AUTO FIRING!

  1. New unlock in shop, automatic firing!
  2. Max spawn rate increased by x2!
  3. Leaderboard for each level!
  4. MAC packages will NOT be updated!!!

Changed files in this update

Endless Furry Killer 2020 Linux Depot 1417424
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.