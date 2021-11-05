NEW UNLOCK IN SHOP | MACHINE GUN | NEW LEADER BOARDS!!!
NEW UNLOCK IN SHOP | MACHINE GUN/AUTO FIRING!
- New unlock in shop, automatic firing!
- Max spawn rate increased by x2!
- Leaderboard for each level!
- MAC packages will NOT be updated!!!
Changed files in this update