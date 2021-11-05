Update Notes - 11/5/2021

Hello everyone!

To further enhance the matchmaking experience and deliver more optimized co-op gameplay, in this update we have made some improvements to the online matchmaking mechanism. The optimization is still in the Beta phase and the actual connection quality may vary. It's recommended to report any network issue you may encounter in-game when you are in co-op. Thanks for your support and love!

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will check and fix the issue as soon as possible.

