Hotfix v0.8.1.2
Changes:
- Added green, yellow and red colours to the status/needs page to better indicate if the need levels are good/bad
- Increased the amount of previous reviews displayed to the player on the reviews menu to 30
- Added increments to the pricing sliders (increments of 10) which makes it a lot easier to set even numbers
- Increased the supply capacity for higher tiered suppliers
- Added 3 more wall textures (brick)
Fixes:
- Fixed a couple savegame loading errors that some players were experiencing
- Fixed an issue where selecting a furniture item in the furniture selection menu while you are typing in the search bar caused the tooltips to become stuck/stay open when they shouldn't
- Fixed up a few localisation/translation mistakes
Changed files in this update