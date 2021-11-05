 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 5 November 2021

Hotfix v0.8.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added green, yellow and red colours to the status/needs page to better indicate if the need levels are good/bad
  • Increased the amount of previous reviews displayed to the player on the reviews menu to 30
  • Added increments to the pricing sliders (increments of 10) which makes it a lot easier to set even numbers
  • Increased the supply capacity for higher tiered suppliers
  • Added 3 more wall textures (brick)

Fixes:

  • Fixed a couple savegame loading errors that some players were experiencing
  • Fixed an issue where selecting a furniture item in the furniture selection menu while you are typing in the search bar caused the tooltips to become stuck/stay open when they shouldn't
  • Fixed up a few localisation/translation mistakes

