Major Update 0.8.0 (Beta_EA) is now available!

Note: The following updates are only available in the Beta_EA branch.
Welcome to join the Beta_EA to experience these new contents! (How to join: discord)
Levels
- Anthony Hill is now completely open, climb the mountain HAAKers!
- Added a new mysterious level and a mysterious new boss. No spoilers, wait till you explore it yourself!
Skills
- Added 2 new key skills, Haak's mobility will be boosted like never before!
Missions
- Added a new side quest in [Anthony Hill], challenge your limits!
Changed files in this update