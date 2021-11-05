 Skip to content

HAAK update for 5 November 2021

Major Update 0.8.0 (Beta_EA) is now available!

Note: The following updates are only available in the Beta_EA branch.

Welcome to join the Beta_EA to experience these new contents! (How to join: discord)

Levels

  • Anthony Hill is now completely open, climb the mountain HAAKers!
  • Added a new mysterious level and a mysterious new boss. No spoilers, wait till you explore it yourself!

Skills

  • Added 2 new key skills, Haak's mobility will be boosted like never before!

Missions

  • Added a new side quest in [Anthony Hill], challenge your limits!

