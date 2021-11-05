Beta Update 20211105

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Main project this week was the modding system.

Rift Wizard now loads and executes all mods in the mods folder- see the example for details. To run a mod, there must be a folder with a python script whos name is the same as the folder containing it- aka, mods/ExampleMod/ExampleMod.py.disabled will not be run, but if you rename ExampleMod.py.disabled to ExampleMod.py, it will be run. The modding system is still in beta, and I cant guarantee that I wont make huge backwards incompatible changes until it ships in December.

Rift Wizards game directory now also contains the source code for the game. I mainly did this for a few reasons:

To make it easier for modders to figure out how to do anything To allow users with non windows systems to run the game, albeit in a non supported way. To let interested players scrape data for tools guides fansites ect.

Outside of modding and source availability, there is only one minor change this week:

Melting armor can now lower the resistane of physical immune enemies (it was weird that it ever couldn't)

Enjoy!

-Dylan