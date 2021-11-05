November 5th Weekly Update (CST)

Gameplay Optimization
- The Rain Collector has been moved to the backyard, making it more convenient for fetching water
- As you progress, zombies may reappear in various, previously explored zones
- After upgrading the Backpack's capacity, the increase will apply similarly to the Storage Chest and Refrigerator
UX Adjustments for Item Management
- The Backpack can now be sorted with one button!!
- Weapons that are equipped, can be moved within your backpack
- Using Control+Click, you can quickly move stacked items to and from your backpack
- When facing a pile of loot, you can now collect all instead of one by one
Gamepad Improvements
Changed files in this update