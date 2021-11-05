 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 5 November 2021

November 5th Weekly Update (CST)

Gameplay Optimization

  • The Rain Collector has been moved to the backyard, making it more convenient for fetching water
  • As you progress, zombies may reappear in various, previously explored zones
  • After upgrading the Backpack's capacity, the increase will apply similarly to the Storage Chest and Refrigerator

UX Adjustments for Item Management

  • The Backpack can now be sorted with one button!!
  • Weapons that are equipped, can be moved within your backpack
  • Using Control+Click, you can quickly move stacked items to and from your backpack
  • When facing a pile of loot, you can now collect all instead of one by one

Gamepad Improvements

