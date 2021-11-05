 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cards and Castles 2 update for 5 November 2021

Nov 4th Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7661361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed all cards with ‘Damage Reduction’ to use the new keyword Armor, which has the same functionality.
  • Added a dynamic tutorial popup to explain wounded penalty.
  • Added a graphical effect for the Serpent Witch debuff.
  • Fixed display of large usernames in more places.
  • Fixed a bug causing replay files featuring usernames with certain characters to parse incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug causing completed campaign chapters to have the wrong popup text.
  • Flying Pumpkin health corrected to 17 (was originally set to 18 by mistake).

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.