Nov 4th Minor Fixes

- Changed all cards with ‘Damage Reduction’ to use the new keyword Armor, which has the same functionality.
- Added a dynamic tutorial popup to explain wounded penalty.
- Added a graphical effect for the Serpent Witch debuff.
- Fixed display of large usernames in more places.
- Fixed a bug causing replay files featuring usernames with certain characters to parse incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug causing completed campaign chapters to have the wrong popup text.
- Flying Pumpkin health corrected to 17 (was originally set to 18 by mistake).
Cards and Castles 2 update for 5 November 2021
