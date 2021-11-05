DashPanel Update 1.8.1

Fixes:
App freeze when opening some layouts with buttons
Numpad Enter and Numpad Divide were not working in button box and macro
Demo mode text flickering if button box owned but not full game data
Server:
Detect Forza Horizon 5
