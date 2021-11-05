 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DashPanel update for 5 November 2021

DashPanel Update 1.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7661327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

App freeze when opening some layouts with buttons

Numpad Enter and Numpad Divide were not working in button box and macro

Demo mode text flickering if button box owned but not full game data

Server:

Detect Forza Horizon 5

Changed files in this update

DashPanel Content Depot 715671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.