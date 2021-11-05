Build 20211105 is live

Bug fixes
- If you exited the Lux menu by selecting "Exit to Home screen" and then used Chapter Select, the Esc key would no longer bring up the main menu. Fixed.
- [Rosa Park] When approaching the new Fast Travel Station in Rosa Park, a controller button prompt was displayed, even when using a keyboard and mouse. Fixed.
- [Rosa Park] Some of the houses had trees spawned inside them. Fixed.
- [Happy Stayz Hotel] When arriving at the hotel, the supply crate could be seen for a moment before disappearing. Fixed.
Unlock Code
- Select Unlock Goodies from the in-game menu and enter PUPPYDOG to grab up to 12 more items for Lux.
Other Stuff
- Removed the Halloween loot and clothing unlocks...but look out for some prezzies at Christmas. :)
Changed files in this update