Resequenced update for 5 November 2021

Build 20211105 is live

Bug fixes

  • If you exited the Lux menu by selecting "Exit to Home screen" and then used Chapter Select, the Esc key would no longer bring up the main menu. Fixed.
  • [Rosa Park] When approaching the new Fast Travel Station in Rosa Park, a controller button prompt was displayed, even when using a keyboard and mouse. Fixed.
  • [Rosa Park] Some of the houses had trees spawned inside them. Fixed.
  • [Happy Stayz Hotel] When arriving at the hotel, the supply crate could be seen for a moment before disappearing. Fixed.

Unlock Code

  • Select Unlock Goodies from the in-game menu and enter PUPPYDOG to grab up to 12 more items for Lux.

Other Stuff

  • Removed the Halloween loot and clothing unlocks...but look out for some prezzies at Christmas. :)

