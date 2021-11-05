 Skip to content

The Immortal Mayor update for 5 November 2021

V 0.5.9（Beta）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

  1. Added the mode of banished immortals going to battle, which will automatically attack the enemies within a certain area of the banished immortals

  2. Reworked the arrow tower mode. The arrow tower can be operated by villagers to increase the attack frequency and attack power

  3. Removed the beast's nest from the scene and changed it to dynamic generation

Optimization and BUG

  1. Improved the output of Tianshen Farm

  2. Improved the output of Tianshen Forest Farm

  3. Optimized the road model, and optimized the problem of bridge and canal construction

  4. Optimized the performance and improved the performance of frames in the later period

  5. Optimized the animal refresh logic

  6. Fixed the BUG that some buildings were not displayed in English version, and added some new content translation

  7. Increased the capacity of some iron ore and stone resources

  8. Fixed the BUG of novice help interface text loss

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

from

