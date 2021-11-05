Classic

Rip divers apart and explode fearsome sharks like it's November 2014! We've used a time machine to restore the balance and gameplay from the original Launch of Depth.

Classic mode replaces Hide And Seek for a limited time.

As an additional seventh Depth Anniversary surprise in collaboration with Makeship, we can reveal you can purchase your own adorable shark plush the Son of Zippy!

https://shop.makeship.com/3BEiMCP

Purchasing the Son of Zippy plush from Makeship during the campaign will also net you the same in game skin as a bonus for free!

If you've been collecting Hadal Orbs, we have a new option for crafting with the Mako Rider!