SafeZoneVR update for 5 November 2021

SafeZoneVR UPDATE - OUT NOW - Full VR Headset Support

Build 7660531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

This update includes the following:

Major:

  • Full VR Headset support - all headsets should now work with the game
  • Virtual Desktop support
  • Major FPS Fixes across the game
  • New Main Menu Environment/Music
  • Added hidden story around the game

Minor:

  • Updated the Hide and Seek with new hiding spots and adjusted ones
  • You can now hide behind the barrel (Thanks DannyJ1992 on twitch for finding this)
  • Fixed bug where you could walk off elevator in "cutscene"
  • Added light in first spawn room so you now know where to look for keycard

Watch the trailer here:

Thanks for 20k Downloads!

