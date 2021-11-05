SafeZoneVR UPDATE - OUT NOW - Full VR Headset Support

Hey Everyone!
This update includes the following:
Major:
- Full VR Headset support - all headsets should now work with the game
- Virtual Desktop support
- Major FPS Fixes across the game
- New Main Menu Environment/Music
- Added hidden story around the game
Minor:
- Updated the Hide and Seek with new hiding spots and adjusted ones
- You can now hide behind the barrel (Thanks DannyJ1992 on twitch for finding this)
- Fixed bug where you could walk off elevator in "cutscene"
- Added light in first spawn room so you now know where to look for keycard
Watch the trailer here:
Thanks for 20k Downloads!
Changed files in this update