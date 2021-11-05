Update 1.1.1 Released!

Hello everyone!
ASTRO ACE has been updated to v 1.1.1
New weapon
- The Tera buster is a powerful weapon that can be charged to 3 levels. it can Penetration the enemy after the second level charge. Also, it can fire immediately without charging, but the damage is too low. Unlocked at level 22 in the hangar and appears randomly in-game.
New equipment
- The Wings booster is added to the equipment. Increase the attack time of the wings by 5 seconds. Unlocked at level 23.
Improvements
- When you shoot down an enemy elite, the number of destroyed is displayed on the screen.
- When you destroy a small asteroid, it drops a diamond with a very low probability.
Balance changes
- The Vulcan consumes 30% less ammo than before.
- The Laser range increased by 20% and the rate of fire is 20% faster than before.
- The Missile damage increased by 50% than before.
Bug fixes
- Fixed effects of the Drone persisting when quit to the main menu.
- Fixed hull icon size constantly changing when ammo is empty.
- Fixed some languages not being displayed on the leaderboard.
- Fixed ships and equipment not switching in level order in the hangar.
Changed files in this update