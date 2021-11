Share · View all patches · Build 7660475 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy

1. Fixed a bug where the D-Pad would not move the cursor up and down in the pause menu.

2. Updated the Desktop Icon.

3. Fixed a bug where pressing (B) on Keyboard or Gamepad while remapping actions would cause you to go back to the previous menu.

4. Fixed a bug where starting a new game would set SFX and Music to 0.

5. Made adjustments to some of the rooms in the Womb.