Tranquil Cove update for 5 November 2021

Patch 21.11.4

Build 7660453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improve settings menu now including comfort settings such as smooth rotation
  • Decreased objects popping in and out in distance
  • Fixed environment in graveyard, now rendering dead trees
  • Fixed water not rendering properly
  • Improved invisible barriers causing players to get stuck
  • Changed color of houses
  • Removed the ability for players head to accidently push buttons in the main menu
  • Added map of level at spawn

Knows Bugs

  • Winning at the same time you die causes the game to freeze
  • Some stair cases cause the camera to jitter when walking on them
  • Trees are growing through car
  • game is too bright/dark on some headsets

