Patch 21.11.4
- Improve settings menu now including comfort settings such as smooth rotation
- Decreased objects popping in and out in distance
- Fixed environment in graveyard, now rendering dead trees
- Fixed water not rendering properly
- Improved invisible barriers causing players to get stuck
- Changed color of houses
- Removed the ability for players head to accidently push buttons in the main menu
- Added map of level at spawn
Knows Bugs
- Winning at the same time you die causes the game to freeze
- Some stair cases cause the camera to jitter when walking on them
- Trees are growing through car
- game is too bright/dark on some headsets
Changed files in this update