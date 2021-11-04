Game Fix and Balance Update 4.0

- Fixed bug that disabled torches at night.
- Fixed Bug that killed player for fall damage on respawn.
- Bug fix that doesn't change the tutorial and map keys.
- Fixed bug that allowed accessing more than one tutorial at the same time.
Game balance!
- Now the player will run a little faster.
- Now the Aggressive Animals have given up attacking the player after 20 seconds and have a 10 second time-out to try to attack again.
- Now Aggressive Indians Gives up attacking the player after 25 seconds and has a 10 second time-out to try to attack again.
- Aggressive animals and Indians are weaker and slower.
- Lighting effect transition when dusk and tomorrow has been improved.
- Night Demons no longer destroy protected items, now if there is any building that has collision it will be affected first by monster damage.
- Night Enemies are weaker in the first 3 days, to make it easier to start defending the camp.
- Nights pass faster now: (This option is only affected if you reset the settings).
- Night enemies spawn farther away from the player.
- Night enemies do less damage to buildings, taking considerably longer to destroy them.
- Now the Peaceful Apache tribe has more light torches.
- Now the compass takes longer to break.
New Buildings on the Map.
- The map now has 6 new buildings protected by cannibals, which drop items.
