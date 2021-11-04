 Skip to content

Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 4 November 2021

Game Fix and Balance Update 4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that disabled torches at night.
  • Fixed Bug that killed player for fall damage on respawn.
  • Bug fix that doesn't change the tutorial and map keys.
  • Fixed bug that allowed accessing more than one tutorial at the same time.

Game balance!

  • Now the player will run a little faster.
  • Now the Aggressive Animals have given up attacking the player after 20 seconds and have a 10 second time-out to try to attack again.
  • Now Aggressive Indians Gives up attacking the player after 25 seconds and has a 10 second time-out to try to attack again.
  • Aggressive animals and Indians are weaker and slower.
  • Lighting effect transition when dusk and tomorrow has been improved.
  • Night Demons no longer destroy protected items, now if there is any building that has collision it will be affected first by monster damage.
  • Night Enemies are weaker in the first 3 days, to make it easier to start defending the camp.
  • Nights pass faster now: (This option is only affected if you reset the settings).
  • Night enemies spawn farther away from the player.
  • Night enemies do less damage to buildings, taking considerably longer to destroy them.
  • Now the Peaceful Apache tribe has more light torches.
  • Now the compass takes longer to break.

New Buildings on the Map.

  • The map now has 6 new buildings protected by cannibals, which drop items.

