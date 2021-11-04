 Skip to content

Mythic Archive update for 4 November 2021

Changelog 11-4-2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG 11-4-2021

+Added the compendium for sharing systems

+Added Project details and system Association

+Added Actionbar for common automation shortcuts

+Added a Toggle edit button to keep layouts from shifting while using automation

+Added the ability to change column size

+Added scramble macro to the event language

+Added rollable tables

+Added components that can help track things like equipment

+Added Fate Dice to the dice language

+Archives can be marked as GM Only so only the host will have access to them

+Refactored Project Settings into something more useable

+Added reformat for pages

+Added system building options

