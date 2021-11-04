CHANGELOG 11-4-2021
+Added the compendium for sharing systems
+Added Project details and system Association
+Added Actionbar for common automation shortcuts
+Added a Toggle edit button to keep layouts from shifting while using automation
+Added the ability to change column size
+Added scramble macro to the event language
+Added rollable tables
+Added components that can help track things like equipment
+Added Fate Dice to the dice language
+Archives can be marked as GM Only so only the host will have access to them
+Refactored Project Settings into something more useable
+Added reformat for pages
+Added system building options
