V1.08 patch!

It's strange to do this few patches after a launch. I can't believe how few major bugs there are and so again I have to thank the beta testers and the QA teams. Since I haven't had too many bugs to worry about I've been working on a little something that many people have requested. Hoping to give an update on that in the coming weeks!
- Fix for Guardian + Bifurcated Strike bug. It was possible to lock up the game when attacking with a card that had both those sigils.
- Fix for issues caused by winning a battle by using the Pliers for the first time.
- Localization fixes / edits.
Changed files in this update