 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Inscryption update for 5 November 2021

V1.08 patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7659956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's strange to do this few patches after a launch. I can't believe how few major bugs there are and so again I have to thank the beta testers and the QA teams. Since I haven't had too many bugs to worry about I've been working on a little something that many people have requested. Hoping to give an update on that in the coming weeks!

  • Fix for Guardian + Bifurcated Strike bug. It was possible to lock up the game when attacking with a card that had both those sigils.
  • Fix for issues caused by winning a battle by using the Pliers for the first time.
  • Localization fixes / edits.

Changed files in this update

DiskCardGame (Windows) Depot 1092791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.