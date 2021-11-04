 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

RussianPunk 2007 update for 4 November 2021

Path 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7659920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased movement speed when recharging.

  • Changed enemy health value.

  • The price of items in the store has been changed.

Changed files in this update

RussianPunk 2007 Content Depot 1310971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.