Open Hexagon 2.1.1 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.1 is now officially released!
This is a minor update containing various QoL improvements and bugfixes.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
Changelog
-
Fixed a bug where the player would be displayed in the wrong position after death due to a 180° swap.
-
Replay file names have been improved: they are now a lot shorter, and a timestamp was added to them. The new extension is
ohr.z.
-
Added an option to tweak the strength of the camera shake effect in the "Visual FXs" menu, under graphics. It can be set to
0to completely disable the effect.
-
Slightly decreased the default strength of the camera shake effect.
-
The Windows console (terminal) will now be hidden on game startup.
-
Added an icon to the game executable and to the game window.
Changed files in this update