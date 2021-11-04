 Skip to content

Open Hexagon update for 4 November 2021

Open Hexagon 2.1.1 is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.1 is now officially released!

This is a minor update containing various QoL improvements and bugfixes.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

  • Fixed a bug where the player would be displayed in the wrong position after death due to a 180° swap.

  • Replay file names have been improved: they are now a lot shorter, and a timestamp was added to them. The new extension is ohr.z.

  • Added an option to tweak the strength of the camera shake effect in the "Visual FXs" menu, under graphics. It can be set to 0 to completely disable the effect.

  • Slightly decreased the default strength of the camera shake effect.

  • The Windows console (terminal) will now be hidden on game startup.

  • Added an icon to the game executable and to the game window.

