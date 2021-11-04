 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 4 November 2021

Patch 1.0.7m Released!

Patch 1.0.7m Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENT:
  • Switched to colorblind-safe colors for Slough Creek territory map (somehow still had original colors from Amethyst).
BUGS FIXED:
  • Player-wolf and NPCs sometimes have trouble finding the shortest path to nearby object like carcass or food chunk.
  • Elk mother circling wolf and calf without attacking, and several other elk pathfinding bugs.
  • Sometimes birds are motionless in sky.
  • In certain circumstances, game gets stuck on black screen when Raise Pups quest ends.
  • HUD resizes when launching the game each time.
  • Some invisible obstacles in Amethyst.
  • On some graphics cards, wet aspen leaves look bluish.
  • Dead pup lying on ground has one eye open.
  • Mule deer and cougar can't reach thair maximum flee speeds.
  • Multiplayer: when joining a game, sometimes camera doesn't swing around behind the player-wolf.
  • Wolf moves too fast when stalking.
  • In Lost River, several stranger wolf scent posts are floating high in the air on the east border.
  • Ranger crew cleared logs from Slough Creek wagon trail, and did it properly this time.
  • Animals sometimes have non-glowing areas in Scent View.
  • There are some whitebark pine trees in Lamar Valley.
  • On Basic Vegetation mode, there are no willow bushes in Lamar Valley.
  • One type of fescue grass has poorly-chosen LOD settings.
  • Light snow appears oddly on leaves of creekside aspens in Amethyst.
  • One spawn location for handbag is too close to a tree to be picked up.
  • Controls Remapper fails after specific sequence of remappings.
  • Typo.
  • Terrain and water issues.

