Patch 1.0.7m Released!

IMPROVEMENT:
- Switched to colorblind-safe colors for Slough Creek territory map (somehow still had original colors from Amethyst).
BUGS FIXED:
- Player-wolf and NPCs sometimes have trouble finding the shortest path to nearby object like carcass or food chunk.
- Elk mother circling wolf and calf without attacking, and several other elk pathfinding bugs.
- Sometimes birds are motionless in sky.
- In certain circumstances, game gets stuck on black screen when Raise Pups quest ends.
- HUD resizes when launching the game each time.
- Some invisible obstacles in Amethyst.
- On some graphics cards, wet aspen leaves look bluish.
- Dead pup lying on ground has one eye open.
- Mule deer and cougar can't reach thair maximum flee speeds.
- Multiplayer: when joining a game, sometimes camera doesn't swing around behind the player-wolf.
- Wolf moves too fast when stalking.
- In Lost River, several stranger wolf scent posts are floating high in the air on the east border.
- Ranger crew cleared logs from Slough Creek wagon trail, and did it properly this time.
- Animals sometimes have non-glowing areas in Scent View.
- There are some whitebark pine trees in Lamar Valley.
- On Basic Vegetation mode, there are no willow bushes in Lamar Valley.
- One type of fescue grass has poorly-chosen LOD settings.
- Light snow appears oddly on leaves of creekside aspens in Amethyst.
- One spawn location for handbag is too close to a tree to be picked up.
- Controls Remapper fails after specific sequence of remappings.
- Typo.
- Terrain and water issues.
Changed files in this update