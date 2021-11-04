 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 4 November 2021

ClientVersion 5080

Build 7659776

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • dota_hud_error_broodmother_sticky_snare_line_intersection: Can't overlap Sticky SnaresCan't overlap Spinner's Snares

Abilities

  • Rebound: Target abort distance reduced from 1500 to 700 (-800)

Changed files in this update

