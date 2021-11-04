Dota 2 update for 4 November 2021
ClientVersion 5080
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- dota_hud_error_broodmother_sticky_snare_line_intersection:
Can't overlap Sticky Snares›
Abilities
- Rebound: Target abort distance reduced from
1500to
700(-800)
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win32 Depot 373302
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 4 Depot 381453
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes