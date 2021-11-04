- Sick animals should not be available if vet in not yet available
- Decreased van's honking intensity and frequency
- Fixed snack disappearing
- Bugfix for building indicators issues
- Laser description updated to make clear real world dangers of using them
- Added "reset_position" console command to reset the player position
- Fixed furniture loading issues
- Corrected hanging photos issues after scene load
- Shop fixed: expand tickets hidden from the shop, re-added cat litter
- Re-balanced starting cash
- Player will receive money for buildings required by the missions
- Adjusted laser thickens
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 4 November 2021
Update for the 4th of November
