 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 4 November 2021

Update for the 4th of November

Share · View all patches · Build 7659769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sick animals should not be available if vet in not yet available
  • Decreased van's honking intensity and frequency
  • Fixed snack disappearing
  • Bugfix for building indicators issues
  • Laser description updated to make clear real world dangers of using them
  • Added "reset_position" console command to reset the player position
  • Fixed furniture loading issues
  • Corrected hanging photos issues after scene load
  • Shop fixed: expand tickets hidden from the shop, re-added cat litter
  • Re-balanced starting cash
  • Player will receive money for buildings required by the missions
  • Adjusted laser thickens

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.