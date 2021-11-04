- FIXED: Missing fans on some maps
- Refactoring of requests confirmation dialogue
- More info in requests confirmation dialogue when the transaction is not possible
- You can now sell motorbikes in the tech tree
- You can now click on the buttons in the tech tree even when a transaction is not possible, you get more information on why is transaction not possible.
- Small improvements to collision detection
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 4 November 2021
Patch 2021.0.10 (v7)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update