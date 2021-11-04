 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 4 November 2021

Patch 2021.0.10 (v7)

Share · View all patches · Build 7659712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Missing fans on some maps
  • Refactoring of requests confirmation dialogue
  • More info in requests confirmation dialogue when the transaction is not possible
  • You can now sell motorbikes in the tech tree
  • You can now click on the buttons in the tech tree even when a transaction is not possible, you get more information on why is transaction not possible.
  • Small improvements to collision detection

Changed files in this update

Engine Evolution 2021 Content Depot 1589771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.