- Improved wall jump control scheme. Wall jumping no longer requires specific look angles.
- Fixed bug where players were sometimes unable to perform a second jump after wall jumping.
- Added a UI indicator for vertical wall running.
- Private match room ID can now be copied to clipboard and can also be hidden (streamer mode).
- Fixed some glitches where players could clip there way out of maps... I think?
Parkour Tag update for 4 November 2021
Updates: 11/4/2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
