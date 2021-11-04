 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Parkour Tag update for 4 November 2021

Updates: 11/4/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7659508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved wall jump control scheme. Wall jumping no longer requires specific look angles.
  • Fixed bug where players were sometimes unable to perform a second jump after wall jumping.
  • Added a UI indicator for vertical wall running.
  • Private match room ID can now be copied to clipboard and can also be hidden (streamer mode).
  • Fixed some glitches where players could clip there way out of maps... I think?

Changed files in this update

Parkour Tag Content Depot 1699861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.