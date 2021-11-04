 Skip to content

RC Rush update for 4 November 2021

Fixes and a retry button on the results screens EA1.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed finish line trigger sizes on cemetery levels

Fixed ability for lap not to count if you respawn near the finish

Fixed respawn positioning not going back past the start line

Added retry button to event results

Added retry button to grand prix results

Fixed missing bonnetcam point on RC13

Fixed pyro effect in Scrapyard D

Added respawn zones around sky levels

Added respawn zones around wild west levels

Added wall to rooftop E (to stop players escaping!)

Fixed quick race UI controller flow

Increased regular difficulty

Changed starting difficulty level to easy

Adjusted finish line trigger sizes (no more going around the finish, you need to go THROUGH it!!)

Adjusted some track height on rooftop c that were causing flickering

Adjusted ball physics to stop balls getting stuck in front of the vehicles

Synced audio for locks when new events are unlocked

Added sounds to cup and twinkle

