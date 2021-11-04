Fixed finish line trigger sizes on cemetery levels
Fixed ability for lap not to count if you respawn near the finish
Fixed respawn positioning not going back past the start line
Added retry button to event results
Added retry button to grand prix results
Fixed missing bonnetcam point on RC13
Fixed pyro effect in Scrapyard D
Added respawn zones around sky levels
Added respawn zones around wild west levels
Added wall to rooftop E (to stop players escaping!)
Fixed quick race UI controller flow
Increased regular difficulty
Changed starting difficulty level to easy
Adjusted finish line trigger sizes (no more going around the finish, you need to go THROUGH it!!)
Adjusted some track height on rooftop c that were causing flickering
Adjusted ball physics to stop balls getting stuck in front of the vehicles
Synced audio for locks when new events are unlocked
Added sounds to cup and twinkle
Fixes and a retry button on the results screens EA1.9.9
